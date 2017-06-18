Acid attack survivor Katie Piper pregnant with second child

Katie Piper is pregnant with her second child.

The TV presenter, author and charity campaigner, who survived an acid attack nearly 10 years ago, said she is "so thankful" to be having another child with husband Richard Sutton after trying for around a year and a half to conceive again.

The pair welcomed their daughter Belle in 2014, and Piper said the three-year-old is excited to become a big sister.

Piper, 33, told Hello! magazine: "Becoming a mum has enriched my life in ways I never imagined and I feel so thankful to be experiencing that again.

"I have felt really nauseous and tired with this pregnancy and don't recall it being that way with Belle.

"But I don't want to sound like I'm moaning because we're over the moon and really excited."

Piper said she and Sutton, who she married in 2015, had been asked if they were trying to expand their family, but that they kept it a secret because it was a "private and emotional" matter.

She said: "I've been asked so many times if we were planning to have another child.

"The truth is, we were trying for about a year and a half, but that's such a private and emotional thing when you're going through it."

She said Belle wants a little sister, but that she herself does not have a preference over the baby's gender.

"This morning, when I was getting dressed, Belle came over and kissed my tummy," Piper said.

"I asked what she thinks I'm having and she said, 'A girl, like me'.

"I really don't have a preference, but I have a special bond with my own sister Suzy, who's also pregnant, so another girl would be lovely."

She said her husband "would love a son to play football with", but that they will be "thrilled either way".

Piper and Sutton's baby is due on New Year's Eve.

Former model Piper was badly scarred and left blind in one eye in an assault arranged by her ex-boyfriend in 2008, and has since undergone more than 100 operations to rebuild her face after being left disfigured.

:: Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.