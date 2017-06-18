Blind Date's return is prime time hit for Channel 5

Blind Date was a ratings success for Channel 5 when it returned to TV screens after 14 years.

The prime time entertainment programme, hosted by Paul O'Grady, averaged 1.7 million viewers and had an audience share of 12.5%, before peaking at just over two million, when it aired at 7pm on Saturday for one hour.

A spokeswoman for Channel 5 said Blind Date more than doubled the slot average for the broadcaster in the overnight ratings.

Ben Frow, controller of Channel 5, said: " We are really pleased that so many people came to Channel 5 to watch the launch of Blind Date on Saturday night and hope they enjoy the rest of the series."

O'Grady was hailed by fans as he took over the reins from Blind Date's long-running presenter and his close friend Cilla Black, who died in 2015.

The show launched just over one million behind Doctor Who on BBC One, which aired at 6.45pm for 45 minutes.

According to overnight data, the sci-fi drama series was watched by an average of 2.9 million, with an audience share of 22%, although consolidated figures showing people watching on catch-up will show an increase in the ratings.

The BBC's new choral music talent show Pitch Battle debuted after Doctor Who at 7.30pm, averaging two million throughout.

The programme - which stars choirmaster Gareth Malone and singer Kelis as judges and Mel Giedroyc as presenter - peaked at 2.9 million as fans tuned in to watch throughout the 90-minute episode, with the most watching at the end for the final battle.

However, ITV's talent show The Voice Kids, which aired at the same time as Pitch Battle, left its competition in the dust.

The singing contest, judged by Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones, averaged 3.1 million viewers and peaked at 3.8 million.