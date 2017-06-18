David Beckham's brood share Father's Day tributes to their famous dad

David Beckham's four children paid tribute to the "best daddy in the world" on Father's Day.

The football star's sons with wife Victoria - Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz - all posted photographs of their famous father on social media.

And Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria shared a sweet handmade card from their five-year-old daughter Harper, which said: "I love hanging out with you."

Brooklyn, 18, posted a baby photo of him with Beckham on Instagram, saying: "Happy Father's Day. Your the most amazing dad, always there for me and leading the way xo. Love you."

Romeo, 14, shared a more recent image and wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the best dad in the world. Thank you for always being there for me."

Cruz, 12, shared two video clips of the pair at a Stone Roses concert.

The second clip showed them both singing along, and budding pop star Cruz quipped: "Guess I have competition."

Victoria also posted a picture of the entire brood with their father on Instagram.

She wrote: "The best daddy in the world!!! We all love u so,so much X kisses from us all x."

Many other celebrities have been paying tribute to their fathers online.

US actress and comedian Amy Schumer posted a picture of her giving her father a kiss and joked: "Happy Father's Day to this morally bankrupt degenerate who I can't help but love so much."

Chloe Madeley shared a picture on Instagram of herself as a child hugging her father Richard.

She said: "DICKIE! Happy Father's Day to the best man I know. You are, and always have been, the most compassionate, loving, kind hearted soul in my life.

"I don't know what kind of person I would be if you weren't my father, but I know it wouldn't be as good as the person I am today.

"Every day I hope to work as hard as you and be as caring as you.

"Thank you for cleaning up my sick when I was little, and continuing to do it all the way up until last weekend when you read the paper while I was on a gurney