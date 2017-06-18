Hollywood star Chris Evans reads CBeebies Bedtime Story for Father's Day

Mothers across the nation had a treat despite it being Father's Day, as heartthrob actor Chris Evans read the CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Hollywood star, 36, was a big hit when he read the night-time story to pre-schoolers on the children's TV channel in May.

And he returned on Sunday evening to send children off to sleep with Sherri Duskey Rinker's Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site, in which the hard-working trucks on a building site prepare for bed.

Women were impressed with his "smooth" delivery, writing on social media how much they had enjoyed the tale.

"@CBeebiesHQ #BedtimeStory thought it was Father's Day not mum Icandy day," said one person on Twitter.

"Telling LO to shush, not bcoz I want him to sleep but because the bedtime story just got super sexy. Thank @CBeebiesHQ for #ChrisEvans," admitted another.

One viewer tweeted: "Like flies attracted to honey, @CBeebiesHQ keeps bringing us Chris Evans. Bless #BedtimeStory."

More than one lady confessed to watching the programme more for themselves than the children.

"I am watching #BedtimeStory, I am an aunt, so I call it research for my nephew," said one.

Captain America star Evans previously recorded Even Superheroes Have Bad Days, by Shelly Becker and Eda Kaban, a book showing children how to cope when they are feeling overwhelmed.

David Hasselhoff, Damian Lewis, Sir Derek Jacobi, James McAvoy and former Doctor Who star David Tennant, as well as astronaut Tim Peake, have also previously signed up for the CBeebies slot.

Taboo actor Tom Hardy read stories on Mother's Day, New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day, prompting adults, rather than the channel's target pre-school audience, to watch.