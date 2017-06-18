Mario Falcone tells of delight at engagement to Becky Miesner

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Mario Falcone is engaged to his girlfriend Becky Miesner.

Reality TV star Falcone and Miesner, a make-up artist and salon owner, have been dating for around a year.

He confirmed their happy news with a post on Twitter, in which he was seen down on bended knee holding up a ring to her in front of the sea.

Alongside engagement ring and heart emojis, Falcone wrote: "She said yes! So very happy."

The 29-year-old popped the question while the couple were on holiday in Santorini, Greece.

The pair, who had known each other for years before their romance, started living together in October.

He was previously engaged to ex-Towie regular Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Falcone is the brother of Giovanna Fletcher, who is married to McFly singer and children's author Tom Fletcher.

As well as Towie, Falcone previously appeared in Celebrity Big Brother.