Poldark viewers hot and bothered after Aidan Turner's latest topless scene

Poldark viewers joked that they could not tell if it was the weather or Aidan Turner's chest that had them feeling hot and flustered on Sunday night.

The heartthrob, who plays Ross Poldark, has caused a stir for flashing his torso in the BBC period drama, with many viewers admitting the topless scenes are a huge draw.

The latest instalment was no exception with not one but two torsos featured in the first 15 minutes - Poldark bared his in a bedroom scene and Drake (Harry Richardson) peeled off to have a wash in a stream.

One fan joked on Twitter that the glimpse of Turner's torso nearly made her "blow a gasket" after a steamy enough day.

"Thanks @BBCOne it's been hot and humid all day, and that image of #Poldark has made me blow a gasket!!" she wrote.

Another tweeted: "Can't tell if it's just hot outside or because Ross is on tv."

"Hot and sweaty - or is that just #Poldark," questioned another viewer.

One fan even confessed: "Watching poldark in my underwear! It's too hot for this!"

Richardson's scene also went down a storm with fans, who suggested his character Drake might give Poldark some competition in the flesh-flashing stakes.

"It's looking like Demelza's lil bro Drake is going to take up the topless stud mantle (or take it off, as may be)," said one viewer.

Another posted: "Share the water Drake. I need to splash some vision back into my eyes."

Viewers were also won over by the budding romance between Drake and Morwenna, who is played by actress Ellise Chappell.

"I am living for this Drake/Morwenna romance. It's so pure!" gushed one enchanted viewer.