World's first 4G-connected smart tent at Glastonbury

The world's first 4G-connected smart tent will be live at Glastonbury Festival - featuring a mini fridge, live streams of performances and a security system.

Technology in the tent includes the fridge tweeting when stocks are running low and streams of six stages from across the 900-acre festival site.

There is voice controlled LED lighting and music for a disco, along with solar powered wellington boot warmers to dry out wet footwear if it rains.

A security camera inside the tent, which will also act as a 4G wifi hotspot, will live stream via an app for campers to keep an eye on their belongings.

Finding the tent among Glastonbury Festival's million square metres of public camping will be simple - with a beacon on top lighting up when the master phone approaches.

The tent, also featuring Virtual Reality content, has been launched by EE - the official technology and communications partner for Glastonbury Festival.

Mat Sears, director of communications and sponsorship at EE, said: "While camping is a massive part of any music festival, it's not always the most comfortable experience, so we wanted to create a 4GEE Smart Tent that tested the latest tech-inspired comforts.

"The on-site 4G network we're providing to Glastonbury revellers this year is the most powerful we've ever put in, and will help create the ultimate connected camping experience.

"We're looking forward to selecting the one lucky Glastonbury-goer who'll get to stay in the tent and enjoy it in all its hi-tech glory."

The telecoms giant is running a Twitter competition for one festival-goer and a friend to stay in the tent on Friday June 23.

The prize includes access to the side of the Pyramid Stage during a performance and breakfast in bed on Saturday morning.

Solar powered technologies inside the tent include the boot warmer, a kettle and fans to keep it cool inside.