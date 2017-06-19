Amanda Holden's Britain's Got Talent outfits escape Ofcom action

Amanda Holden's skimpy Britain's Got Talent outfits "would not have exceeded most viewers' expectations", the TV watchdog has said, after deciding not to investigate.

Ofcom received 683 complaints - mostly about Holden's wardrobe although there were some about fellow judge Alesha Dixon's - over the course of three programmes.

Eyebrow-raising outfits worn by Holden, 46, included a dramatically low-cut gown slashed to the navel, with a cut-out panel that reached down to the small of her back.

Viewers' complaints on Twitter included "So Amanda is effectively topless on Britain's Got Talent".... "What the hell is Amanda wearing on BGT, totally NOT suitable" and "Half term hols with kids watching - sort yourself out Amanda Holden - not good!"

Ofcom said that the outfits had the "potential" to cause offence on a family show but that the ITV programme was "appropriately scheduled".

" We carefully assessed complaints that dresses worn by judges were inappropriate for a pre-watershed audience," a spokesman for the regulator said.

"We recognise that the dresses had potential to offend some viewers during what is a family show.

"However, while some outfits were revealing, we considered it was appropriately scheduled and would not have exceeded most viewers' expectations."

Holden, whose eyebrow-raising choices also included a see-through skirt with a leotard underneath, previously joked that she had not "done my job" unless people complain about her skimpy wardrobe.

Ofcom also dismissed 27 complaints over fellow judge David Walliams, 45, dropping his trousers in front of Simon Cowell, 57.

"We assessed some complaints that David Walliams' behaviour was unsuitable for a pre-watershed audience," a spokesman said.

"However, while his actions could be seen as offensive to some, we found they were justified by the light-hearted, comedic context."

The ITV series culminated with pianist Tokio Myers being crowned the champion, winning the opportunity to perform at The Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 prize.

The final notched up 8.2 million viewers and a peak of 10.2 million.