Choosing who to help is very hard, admits DIY SOS team

Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team have revealed how "jubilation" brought by helping families on the brink comes with the heavy price of having to turn many others down.

The BBC renovation programme receives "hundreds" of applications that meet its strict criteria every year, although only a fraction make it all the way.

To date, the show has performed almost £15 million of life-changing transformations, with a project to reunite a family split by a tragedy five years ago among its latest overhauls.

"It's more than just a TV show now, and we'll keep on doing it for as long as anyone commissions us," Knowles told the Radio Times.

Starting life in the late 1990s as a light-hearted half hour where the team righted DIY mishaps, the programme changed tack after a summer of widespread flooding in 2008.

As recording for the latest series of DIY SOS: The Big Build took place earlier this year, more than 70 transformations had been completed.

But despite their herculean efforts and the droves of local builders, plasterers, electricians and more who volunteer to work for free, they cannot hope to help all candidates.

Series producer Hamish Summers said: "We get up to 5,000 applications a year, hundreds of which meet the criteria.

"Choosing who to help is very hard. The family must be desperate, at the end of their tether, with nowhere else to turn."

Bank accounts are checked to ensure the most needy are helped and anyone with a criminal record is rejected - a standard for television programmes.

Due to logistical considerations, all candidates from within the M25 miss out, while elsewhere only one family from an area can be helped in a single year.

Should the area be able to accommodate the "circus" of tradespeople, camera crews and more, it is then down to the architects and specialists rubber stamping the plans.

"The worst part is ringing families to say we can't come - for every seven builds, we let down around 20 people. There are always tears," Mr Summers said.

Knowles said he finds the job exhausting but he is left "in jubilation" when it comes together.

"We do five months' work in nine days," he said.

He was speaking after the team revealed a transformation to the family of a young man left unable to return home due to a health tragedy in 2012.

Then 19, Ryan Pollard, from Bristol, suffered a blocked ventricle in his brain and was left severely disabled following surgery.

His family's property was not equipped for him to return home, leaving his mother to make a four-hour journey to a rehabilitation centre in Gloucester every weekday since.

Their story will be screened on BBC1 at 9pm on Thursday.

The full interview with Knowles and the DIY SOS team is in Radio Times, which is on sale now.