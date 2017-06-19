Eddie Izzard: It took me 30 years to deal with coming out as transgender

Eddie Izzard has revealed it took him more 30 years to deal with coming out as transgender.

The comedian, 55, said the "very tough mission" of displaying his true self in public had given him focus and a desire to achieve in life.

However, he said the process of reconciling his identity inside and out has taken decades.

"The trouble is, if you say you're gay there's nothing immediate that happens that people can tell straight away," he told the Radio Times.

"But if you're a bloke looking like a bloke but wearing make-up it's a jump from nobody noticing to everyone noticing.

"To learn to deal with that's taken me 32 years."

Izzard, a longstanding campaigner on issues of gender identity, said in May that he felt being transgender "is allowed now".

"I have boy genetics and girl genetics.

"That's what I'm pushing for. I think I've got through the net now."

The marathon runner was publicly subject to homophobic abuse and threats in 2016, but he told a trial he would not be cowed by incidents.

Jamie Penny, who had autism, was convicted of using abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, but was spared jail.

Izzard told the court: "As a transgender man I do wear heels, dresses and make-up, and I am sure this is what made Mr Penny so homophobic and aggressive towards me.

"This situation could have affected me in a number of other ways but I refuse to let myself be affected by this sad individual."

