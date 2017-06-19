Ellie Simmonds among 'remarkable' people chosen to guest-edit Woman's Hour

Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds and Fresh Meat actress Zawe Ashton have signed up to guest-edit Woman's Hour.

The pair are two of five women who are following in the footsteps of JK Rowling, Dame Kelly Holmes and Mary Berry, by taking over an edition of the BBC Radio 4 show later this month.

Writer and director Ashton, best known for her role as Vod in Fresh Meat, will discuss the anxiety she experiences as an actress about starting her period on stage, in front of an audience, among other topics.

Five-time Paralympic champion Simmonds, who is returning to "full-time training" after taking a year out, will talk about travelling, the importance of ocean conservation and her experience of volunteering with the Brownies.

Shirley Hughes, the children's book writer and illustrator, Dame Ann Dowling, president of the Royal Academy of Engineering, and Karen Blackett, chair of media agency MediaCom, have also signed up this year.

The programme's editor, Karen Dalziel, said: "I'm excited that once again we have five remarkable women to guest-edit Woman's Hour. Each has chosen issues they care about deeply, from ocean conservation to costume design, and I'm sure they'll connect with our listeners in a warm and meaningful way.

"By sharing their personal interests and passions, we learn so much more about these well-known and influential women."

:: Woman's Hour Takeover Week 2017 starts on M onday June 26.