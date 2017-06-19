Emeli Sande hopes Grenfell Tower charity single will show 'power of community'

Emeli Sande hopes a charity single for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire will help bring people together.

The Scottish singer has joined artists including Stormzy, X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, Rita Ora and Leona Lewis on a version of Simon and Garfunkel's hit Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Organiser Simon Cowell hopes the cover will raise millions of pounds to help those caught up in Wednesday's blaze.

Sande, who visited a recording studio in the shadow of Grenfell Tower to record her part on Sunday, told the Press Association: "It's a hard time not to feel quite helpless, I'm just happy I could give my voice and my passion.

"It was quite emotional.

"When I listen to the song it reminds me just how powerful music and lyrics can be."

The single will also feature local choirs and local people and Sande added: "It's going to be very powerful, I hope we can bring people together with one song.

"I feel so lucky to be able to make music, it's rare to live your passion, I just wish I could do more

"I hope it shows the power of community and the strength of people.

"That is the beauty of London, the integration makes it so incredible."

Sande also saw the healing power of music on a visit to the Nordoff Robbins charity, which uses music therapy with vulnerable children and adults across the UK.

She said: "I was very inspired. I was working with three young adults close to my age and we ended with Next To Me.

"It was a very emotional day and I'm so happy people do work like that."

She will be crowned best female at the charity's Silver Clef Awards next week, where Dame Shirley Bassey will be honoured with the O2 Silver Clef Award, while Phil Collins will be named American Express icon and Blondie will receive the Amazon outstanding achievement award.

The Raymond Weil international award will go to American producer and musician Nile Rodgers and acoustic rockers Mumford & Sons will pick up the Royal Albert Hall prize for best group.

The awards will be handed out in a ceremony at Grosvenor House Hotel in London on June 30.