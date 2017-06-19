Fans hail Geri Horner's 'fantastic' tribute single to George Michael

Fans have praised Geri Horner's "touching" tribute to late singer George Michael in her new single.

Angels In Chains , released on iTunes and Spotify on Monday, marks the former Spice Girl's first solo track in 12 years.

It comes months after the death of her close friend and mentor, who died aged 53 on Christmas Day.

The emotional ballad features the lyrics: "The brightest star burns half as long, w ho knows why the good die young?

"I wonder where you've gone... say goodbye, it's time to heal the pain."

It also references some of Michael's biggest career hits, including Faith.

Fan Yvonne Breevaart commented on Twitter: "So beautiful touching song with lots of references to George would have made Him Proud am sure he is somewhere."

Sean Smith Magic added: "Fantastic new single from @GeriHalliwell - a lovely tribute to @GeorgeMichael," and Mister Marvel tweeted the singer: "My God! #AngelsInChains is absolutely beautiful! Your voice is strong and beautiful! It grows to that end."

Overwhelmed fan Samuel Ch. Zernig went as far as commenting: "LOVE @GeriHalliwell #AngelsInChains !! Its like holding your 1st born for the 1st time, but so much better!!!"

Horner, 44, has spoken recently about her close bond with the former Wham! star and how he supported her in times of difficulty, offering his advice on music, men and style.

She will appear on Chris Evans's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Tuesday to mark the song's release.