Jay Z to release new album first to Tidal subscribers

Jay Z fans will have to sign up to a special streaming service if they want to be the first to hear the rapper's new album.

His 13th record 4:44 - his first since Magna Carta Holy Grail in 2013 - will be released to Tidal subscribers and customers of US telecoms company Sprint on June 30.

The company shared a clip of album track Adnis, which features Moonlight star Mahershala Ali in some slow motion boxing training.

The 99 Problems star, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is said to be co-owner of Tidal, which is mostly run by artists.

The Monday morning announcement came after a busy weekend for the rapper, who reportedly welcomed baby twins with wife Beyonce.

The pair married in 2008 and already have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

News of the album follows weeks of carefully planned teases in the US, with sneaky online advertisements and "4:44" featured against a plain background appearing on city billboards.

The American rapper is expected to delight UK fans when he visits in August, performing alongside Pink and Stormzy at V Festival.