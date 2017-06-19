Madonna wishes herself a happy Father's Day

Singer Madonna wished herself a happy Father's Day as she described herself as both "the mommy and the daddy".

The mother-of-six, 58, posted a photo of herself with her children on Instagram and Twitter with the message: "Happy Mother's Day Madonna."

She added the caption: "And Happy Father's Day to Me too because lets face it... Im the Mommy and the Daddy. I don't care what the papers say."

Her fans were quick to add their support, with one commenting: "It takes a bad ass mum to be a dad too @madonna. Happy Fathers Day to All the Bad Ass Mums. #badass #mumsaredads #steppingupwhenothersstepdown."

The Like A Prayer singer expanded her family earlier this year when she adopted Malawian sisters Esther and Stella.

She already has two other adopted children, David and Mercy, as well as her biological children Rocco and Lourdes.

Madonna also marked the day with a heartfelt tribute to her own father, 86-year-old Silvio Ciccone.

She shared a nostalgic photo of him as a young man, and wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the O.G. That gave me life! Love you for ever!"

The singer was among a host of celebrities who shared special messages to their nearest and dearest on Sunday.

David Beckham's four children made tributes to "best daddy in the world", while actress Kate Beckinsale posted a touching message to her late father Richard Beckinsale.

Among those who became fathers for the first time this year, Cheryl wished a "Happy 1st Father's Day" to her boyfriend Liam Payne, months after giving birth to their son Bear.

The annual celebration was a particularly momentous one for singer Jay Z, who reportedly welcomed twins with wife Beyonce over the weekend.