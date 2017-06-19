Ripper Street opener 'a mumble fest', complain viewers

BBC drama Ripper Street has come under fire from fans who claimed the fifth series launch episode was "a mumble fest".

Many said they could not fully enjoy the return of the hit show because they could not hear the dialogue.

"This #RipperStreet #BBC2 would be good if I could understand what they are saying," one viewer moaned on Twitter.

"Can anyone else hardly make out a word anyone is saying on #RipperStreet?" asked another fan.

"Can't understand the new inspectors dialogue! Too much gravel not enough clarity," sniped another.

One viewer quipped: "Is Victorian Mumbling a technique taught in acting school these days?"

Some people said they got around any sound issues by switching on the subtitles.

"#RipperStreet why have I had to put the subtitles on so I can understand what one character is saying?!!!!!" said one.

"Oh wow, good job we've got subtitles on Mr Shine #RipperStreet," said another.

Several British television dramas have been hit by complaints over mumbling in recent months, with Happy Valley, SS-GB and Jamaica Inn all being criticised.

For those who did hear the action in Monday night's instalment, it was a welcome return.

Series four came to a dramatic close with Drake (Jerome Flynn) murdered by serial killer Nathaniel.

The story picks up days after Drake's death and sees DI Reid (Matthew Macfadyen), surgeon Captain Homer Jackson (Adam Rothenberg) and his wife, former brothel keeper "Long" Susan Hart (MyAnna Buring), determined to bring the murderer to justice.

Many viewers posted messages online calling it the best series currently on TV, with one tweeting it was "absolute class".