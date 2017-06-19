Royal Blood's How Did We Get So Dark? set to top album chart

Royal Blood's new album How Did We Get So Dark? is already in line for a number one spot this week just days after its release.

The record has shot straight to the top of the album charts after it hit shelves on Friday, knocking British electronic-pop trio London Grammar out of the top five completely.

This week's chart looks to be dominated by new entries, including Nickelback's Feed The Machine in third position and Lorde's Melodrama in fifth so far.

Ed Sheeran's Divide is still firmly clinging to second place, with Human, by Rag 'N' Bone Man, coming in fourth.

Katy Perry's latest release Witness has failed to break into the top five list for another week.

Meanwhile in the singles chart, i t looks like DJ Khaled and Rihanna's fresh collaboration, Wild Thoughts, could be the track to knock Despacito off the top spot this week.

Released on Friday, the song featuring Bryson Tiller and Santana's 1999 hit Maria Maria, has already powered to number three.

But unless sales continue to soar, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's international party tune is looking at a seventh week on top.

Further down in the list, Liam Payne's debut single Strip That Down with Quavo has jumped two places to number two over the weekend.

It has swapped seats with Ariana Grande's One Last Time, while French Montana and Swae Lee's Unforgettable has moved down to fifth.