Tom Holland reveals anxiety over Rihanna impression

Tom Holland has said he was worried he might offend people with his drag impersonation of Rihanna on television show Lip Sync Battle.

The Spider-Man actor wowed both the audience and viewers when he dressed up as the singer and gave a comic performance of her hit Umbrella on the programme, which sees celebrities lip syncing to popular tracks.

But he told the Press Association he was initially concerned that people would not get his sense of humour.

Holland, who battled US star Zendaya on the show, said: "I knew going up against her (Zendaya) - she's a singer, dancer, performer - that I was going to have to go down the funny route to try and win, so going drag was my number one goal.

"But then also I have a dancing background.

"I used to be Billy Elliot when I was a kid so I tried to go funny, but also add some dancing in there at the same time, and it was nerve-wracking.

"It's one of those things where like, the world could find this really funny, but also be offended by this."

Holland, 21, got so into his rendition of the Barbadian singer's song that he almost believed he was her, saying: "I was Rihanna for a moment."

He continued: "I am just lucky that everyone saw my humour and got it and it was a lot of fun."

Spider-Man: Homecoming is released on July 5.