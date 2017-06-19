Tyne-Lexy Clarson exits Love Island despite 'smashing everything'

Love Island's Tyne-Lexy Clarson has been given her marching orders after failing to get picked in the "recoupling".

Clarson, 20, said she had no regrets as she felt she had "smashed everything" during her stay in the luxurious villa.

She said: "I don't think I have any regrets really.

"I went in there to try my hardest to stay true to myself and keep my head screwed on the right way which is kind of hard when you're in there.

"Everything's really intense, there's a lot of dramas.

"I don't think I let myself down really when I was in there. I stayed true to myself, I didn't sway off the path at all so I wouldn't change anything.

"I think it's just unfortunate that the guys that were in there, I tried my best with the ones that I was attracted to but unfortunately timings just weren't on my side."

Clarson, from Birmingham, was dumped from the ITV2 series after finding herself left over when the boys were asked to choose who they wanted to couple up with.

She said leaving the show felt "surreal".

"I'm sad but I'm trying to have a positive outlook on it and obviously I've been given a great opportunity and experience being in there for a full week and I've left with some great friendships," Clarson said.

"Even though I didn't find love in there I've definitely come away with good friendships for life and I think the best is yet to come in the future."

Clarson said if the female contestants had been leading the coupling she would have chosen Jonny Mitchell or Mike Thalassitis, who she said "was kind of my perfect guy looks wise".

She said her highlights included winning the Battle of the Booties challenge.

She said: "No one could forget that challenge, it was really good, and the top snog challenge that I won as well.

"So I think I went in there and I smashed everything that I needed to do so I'm quite happy about that."