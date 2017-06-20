Holby City fans 'in shock' after death of Dr Jasmine Burrows

Holby City fans have been left distraught after watching the unexpected death of Dr Jasmine Burrows.

Played by Lucinda Dryzek, she became a series regular after joining the show a year ago and was half-sister to Rosie Marcel's character Jac Naylor.

She died in Tuesday night's episode of the BBC show after a scuffle with nurse Fran Reynolds led to her falling on a scalpel in her pocket.

Among a flood of emotional viewers sharing their thoughts on Twitter, one wrote: "Really going to miss @Littlelucyd in #HolbyCity she is a fantastic actress i want to wish her all the best for the future."

Emma Louise Exelby wrote: "Cannot believe they've killed Jasmine, I'm in shock," while Becca Pates tweeted the actress: "You are so amazing! I have never cried so much for a TV programme #HolbyCity #RIPJasmineBurrows."

After the episode was aired, Dryzek took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support.

"Thank you so much for your kind messages about tonight's Holby," she posted, "I read them all! I had an amazing year and have made some great friends."

Sharing a tribute video of some of Dr Jasmine's highlights on the show, from happy memories to the darkest hospital dramas, the broadcaster wrote: "What a year it was for our beloved junior doctor."