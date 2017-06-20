Huw Edwards caught out by technical fault on BBC News At Ten

A technical fault left newscaster Huw Edwards sitting in silence as the cameras rolled live at the start of the BBC News At Ten.

For several minutes viewers on some devices saw Edwards seemingly unaware that the cameras were rolling, writing notes and looking down at a screen.

An announcer stalled for time on iPlayer and ran through upcoming BBC One shows before saying: "Sorry about the problems there, we are now returning to BBC News," and handing back to Edwards in the studio.

Some viewers could see an onscreen message saying: "We are sorry for the break in this programme and are trying to correct the fault."

Programme editor Paul Royall tweeted: "FYI technical system crash seconds before 10. Director had to switch to a back-up system ASAP. @huwbbc doing great job #BBCNewsTen."

After the broadcast, Edwards tweeted a photograph of a can of ale along with the words: "I think I'm going to enjoy this little beauty after that Ten. Iechyd da!"