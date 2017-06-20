Johnny Depp accepted he needed to 'work his ass off', court told

Johnny Depp acknowledged he needed to "work his ass off" to fund his two million dollar-a-month lifestyle, his former managers have claimed.

Depp, 54, sued The Management Group (TMG) claiming they had cost him tens of millions of dollars and they retaliated with a suit saying they had repeatedly warned him about his excessive spending.

The firm handed Los Angeles Superior Court a batch of emails and records of phone calls on Monday in an attempt to "overwhelmingly establish" that the Hollywood actor was aware of his dire financial situation.

In one call in October 2009, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor's sister and personal manager Christi Dembrowski is said to have told TMG co-owner Joel Mandel that he acknowledged his situation.

In a record of the call, Mr Mandel wrote: "She stated that she had spoken with her brother, and that he stated that he was well aware of his financial situation, and that he understood that he needs to 'work his ass off' to make the money that he needs to support his life."

In an email in December that year, Depp told Mr Mandel he was trying to limit his spending but wanted to treat his family at Christmas.

"I am doing my very best on holiday spending, but there is only so much I can do, as I need to give my kiddies and famille as good a Christmas as possible, obviously within reason," Depp wrote.

He added that he could only take private flights because commercial trips with paparazzi would be a "nightmare of monumental proportions".

Depp said he would be making 75 million dollars (£59 million) that year from The Tourist, the fourth Pirates Of The Caribbean film and Dark Shadows.

"I hope that by the amount that will be coming in from work in the coming year and also from back end proceeds, etc, will put everything straight," he wrote.

He also listed steps he had taken to shore up his finances, which are said to have taken a hammering from expenditure on a string of luxury properties and fine wines.

"Other than that, I got bikes, cars, property, books, paintings and some semblance of a soul left. Where would you like me to start??" he added.

Depp is seeking damages of more than 25 million dollars (£20 million) from the firm he sacked in March last year after 17 years together, while TMG is asking for 560,000 dollars (£433,000) in damages.

The case continues.