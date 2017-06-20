Mark Wahlberg reveals hopes to transform into knight

Transformers star Mark Wahlberg has said he would love to be the first rapper and underwear model to be knighted.

The actor, formerly known as Marky Mark when he was frontman of The Funky Bunch, said he is keen to follow in the footsteps of his co-star Sir Anthony Hopkins and land a place on the honours list.

The duo star together in Transformers: The Last Knight, in which Wahlberg returns as struggling inventor and single father Cade Yaeger and Sir Anthony joins the cast as Sir Edmund Burton, an astronomer and historian.

Wahlberg said spending time with the Welsh actor made him want a knighthood of his own.

He told the Press Association: "I've been trying to do that. Can you help me? Do you know the Queen? Can you write a letter of recommendation? Could you say I have the qualities?

"That would be so cool, the first rapper, the first underwear model, American actor to become a knight."

As a US citizen Wahlberg could receive an honorary knighthood but he would not be referred to as "Sir". He would instead add KBE (Knight of the British Empire) to his name.

Steven Spielberg, Kevin Spacey and Bob Hope are among the US stars who have been given the honour.

Wahlberg joined the Transformers franchise in 2014 in Transformers: Age of Extinction and has eyed up which one he would like to take home.

He said: "I would choose the most expensive vehicles, so probably the Bugatti or Optimus Prime. I'd like to drive my kids to school in that - that would be cool."

Transformers: The Last Knight is released in UK cinemas on June 23.