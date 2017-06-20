Musicians pay tribute to rapper Prodigy after death aged 42

Musicians around the world have paid tribute to American rapper Prodigy who has died aged 42.

The New York artist, who formed one half of hip-hop duo Mobb Deep with Havoc, had been taken into hospital a few days ago while in Las Vegas for a performance.

Real name Albert Johnson, he was best known for platinum album Murda Muzik and hit track Quiet Storm, recorded with Lil Kim.

British singer Shakka, who this weekend took part in Simon Cowell's charity single supporting those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, tweeted simply: "Prodigy fam. Rest in Peace brother."

American singer songwriter Lil' Mo, who featured on Mobb Deep's 2002 track Pray For Me, posted a photo of Prodigy on Instagram and wrote: "#Prodigy thanks for letting me get on that song with you in Havoc #prayforme.

"And you always showing me love I was so hype when y'all knew who I was. One of my fave DUOs ever. LIT since day one.

"42 years young is kinda hurting my heart. But I never question Allah and say why. I just say Alhamdulillah for everything.

"Love always Lil Mo #queens #QB #queensRUNit"

Rapper Ka Tweeted: "R.I.P. to the man with the most fitting name in the art...cause he was one.

"Prodigy gave us some of the illest most meaningful lines ever."

The rapper's representative said in a statement on Tuesday that the cause of death was not clear, but that he had been suffering from " complications caused by a sickle cell anaemia crisis".

The statement said: "It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep.

"We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family's privacy at this time."

Prodigy, a father of two, released several solo albums during his career, including gold record H.N.I.C. 2000.

He also became known by fans for releasing a cookbook of recipes he had developed during a spell in prison, called Commissary Kitchen: My Infamous Cookbook Prison.

Last year he told the media that his three-and-a-half-year sentence following a weapons possession charge in 2007 had changed him.

He told Associated Press: "It made me realise the gravity, the reality of having everything taken from you. My career, my family, my freedom."

He said of his children: "I just tell them, you know, it was horrible. You don't ever want to be in that position. Learn from my mistakes. Learn from me. You don't have go through it yourself."