Woolwich Ferry vessels named after Dame Vera Lynn and former deckhand

Two new boats have been named after Dame Vera Lynn and a former deckhand who died working on the ferry.

The state-of-the-art vessels will be delivered to the Woolwich Ferry in south east London next year.

Ben Woollacott died working on the ferry.

His family had worked on the river for years and he was the sixth generation of Thames watermen.

His family said: "Along with his crew mates and friends of the river, we thank Transport for London for naming one of the new Woolwich ferries after Ben.

"It's a beautiful way to remember a son who loved this river heart and soul, a son dearly missed but now certainly never forgotten."

Dame Vera Lynn said: "It is wonderful to hear that one of the new boats for the Woolwich Ferry service is to be named in my honour.

"I am truly humbled to have been chosen."

The boats cost around £20 million each and will extend the life of the historic river crossing for years to come.

They will come with specialised "hybrid" engines allowing them to run on electricity generated by the motors.