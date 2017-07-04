Oliver Stone collects university honour on date linked to Oscar-winning film

Oscar-winning film director Oliver Stone is to collect an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh.

The 70-year-old will fittingly collect the award on July 4, linking the honour to one of his best known films, Born On The Fourth Of July.

Stone is to be named a Doctor Honoris Causa ''in recognition of his prominent and politically engaging career in film''.

It comes on a day universities across Scotland recognise famous careers in entertainment.

Strictly Come Dancing judge and former ballerina Darcey Bussell will receive an honorary degree from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

Bussell is to become a "doctor of dance" during a ceremony which will also recognise Irish composer Micheal O Suilleabhain and Dame Evelyn Glennie, the world's first full-time solo percussionist.

Meanwhile, famous photographer Harry Benson will be honoured by Glasgow Caledonian University.

A collection of his work, including early pictures of The Beatles, Martin Luther King Jr and 12 US presidents, will be on display at the university as the 87-year-old collects his honorary degree.

The Edinburgh award is the latest honour for former soldier Stone, who has won three Oscars.

The first was for best adapted screenplay as writer of Midnight Express in 1978, before he was named best director for his Vietnam War dramas Platoon in 1986 and Born On The Fourth Of July three years later.

Last year, the director received an honorary doctorate from the University of Warwick and took part in a question and answer session with an invited audience about his film career.