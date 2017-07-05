Jeremy Corbyn 'happy' to discuss gig economy at Glastonbury

Jeremy Corbyn is "happy" to speak to the organisers of the Glastonbury festival about his opposition to the use of zero-hours contracts, a senior spokesman for the Labour leader has said.

Mr Corbyn won a rapturous reception on-stage at last month's festival, with cheering crowds chanting his name to the tune of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army.

But organisers including founder Michael Eavis have faced criticism over reports that hundreds of workers from across Europe hired on zero-hours contracts to clear up after the festival were laid off after just two days because there was not as much litter as expected.

The Labour leader has promised to ban zero-hours contracts and during his appearance on the Somerset festival's Pyramid Stage, he said young people should not have to "accept low wages and insecurity as just part of life".

Asked whether the row could lead Mr Corbyn to boycott the festival in future, the Labour spokesman said: "Jeremy and the Labour Party have take a very strong stand against the use of zero-hours contracts and the exploitation of migrant and other workers and we would take that view wherever it happened."

He added: "How Glastonbury runs its event and runs its finances is entirely a matter for them.

"But these contracts should not be in place and shouldn't be used.

"We oppose them and next time we are in Government we will ban them.".

Asked whether Mr Corbyn would raise the issue with organisers next time he visits the festival, the spokesman said: "He is happy to raise it right now.

"This kind of contract and these kinds of employment conditions are unacceptable."