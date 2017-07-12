Tickets go on sale for second TRNSMT festival after 'incredible' debut

Tickets will go on sale on Friday for Scotland's newest music festival which will return for a second time next year.

More than 120,000 music lovers attended the inaugural TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green last weekend.

Fans enjoyed headline performances from Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro with Twin Atlantic, Stormzy and Belle & Sebastian also among the performers over the weekend.

Organisers DF Concerts & Events said that tickets for the 2018 TRNSMT event, from July 6-8, will go on sale on Friday July 14 at 9am.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: "We couldn't be more delighted with how TRNSMT was received this year, we've been overwhelmed by the feedback from fans who are eager to return next year.

"To show our commitment to TRNSMT being firmly at the heart of the Scottish music calendar, we're delighted to announce that tickets are on sale this week, so that music fans can put TRNSMT firmly in their summer music plans for 2018.

"We look forward to delivering another incredible weekend of outstanding music to music-lovers next year."

A total of 110 artists played TRNSMT, with organisers estimating the event added at least £10 million to the local economy.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Glasgow and great live music go hand-in-hand. From tiny basement gigs to huge open-air events, our city and its audiences have a unique reputation with bands and fans alike.

"Music, art and culture are also vital to the city's tourism and leisure industries, which support tens of thousands of jobs across every neighbourhood.

"With TRNSMT confirmed to return to Glasgow Green in 2018, I want to see the local community continue to be involved and to benefit from its continued success."

Organisers said that three day tickets for next year's festival will be available at 2017 prices, for a limited time period, and can be reserved for a £30 deposit.