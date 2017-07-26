DIY SOS volunteers fall victim to thieves who break into vans and steal tools

Crooks have broken into vans used by TV's DIY SOS volunteer workforce while builders were tackling their latest life-changing project.

The show's presenter Nick Knowles revealed that volunteers, giving their time for free on the build, had vans broken into and tools stolen by "a few nasties", in tweets to his 100,000 followers on Wednesday.

The BBC TV show team had been in West Bromwich, West Midlands, where it has been extending the home of a cancer-hit family.

Mr Knowles said: "Really disappointed had two volunteer builders Vans broken into on West Brom SOS - damage to Peugeot rear van door - can local dealer mend?"

That prompted a local Peugeot dealership to get in touch, with Mr Knowles later thanking them for their help - as well as another kind-hearted citizen who offered £30 to cover repairs.

When one critic suggested the break-ins were typical of the area, Mr Knowles defended West Bromwich.

He tweeted: "I don't believe it is - we've had amazing people here and I'm not going to change my mind because of a few nasties."

He added: "It happens but you should see how many people are helping and baking cakes etc."

Responding to another offer of help from Peugeot UK, Mr Knowles said: "Thankyou, response means a lot to the guy who's worked free of charge for us for 9 days - need to replace his tools now."