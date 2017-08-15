Ancient damselfly named in honour of Sir David Attenborough

An ancient damselfly that lived 100 million years ago has joined the long list of species named after veteran broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

The insect was discovered in Kachin Province, Burma, preserved in a piece of amber dating from the mid-Cretaceous period when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

Chinese scientists who dubbed the specimen Mesostica davidattenboroughi were the latest to honour the 90-year-old naturalist.

Around a dozen species, both living and dead, have been named after the presenter of the BBC's Planet Earth series.

They include a 19-million-year-old marsupial lion, an extinct grasshopper, a giant carnivorous pitcher plant, a tiny Australian spider, an Indonesian weevil, a plesiosaur, a blue-flowered central American plant, a "ghost" shrimp, and a Madagascan dragonfly - a larger close relative of the damselfly.

Part of the reason for adding M. davidattenboroughi to the list was Sir David's long-standing interest in dragonflies.

Professor Edmund Jarzembowski, from London's Natural History Museum - who co-authored a description of the damselfly in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology, said: "Dragonflies in amber are extremely rare and the recent discoveries by my Chinese colleagues are a new window on the past.

"It is tradition in taxonomy (the naming of a new species) to contact the person concerned. Sir David was delighted because he is not only interested in the story of amber, but also a president of the British Dragonfly Society."

The specimen is very well preserved in yellow transparent amber - fossilised tree resin - and still retains a complete set of wings.

With the aid of photo technology, the researchers were able to built a 3D picture of the insect that showed how it differed from previously described fossils.

Lead scientist Dr Daran Zheng, from the Nanjing Institute of Geology in China, said: "Mesosticta davidattenboroughi is quite unique .. It is the first fossil group of modern platystictid damselflies and documents the appearance of platystictidae as early as mid-Cretaceous."