Ringo's black suede boots set to fetch £5,000 at Liverpool Beatles auction

Ringo Starr's stage boots are among the items going under the hammer at an auction of Beatles memorabilia.

More than 300 lots are up for sale at the annual auction organised by The Beatles Shop in Liverpool.

Two pairs of Starr's footwear are for sale - including those he sported on stage in 1963.

Beatles Shop owner Ian Wallace said the size 7 black suede boots, estimated to fetch between £4,000 and £5,000, are worn but in good condition.

He said the drummer would wear different shoes from the rest of the band - who were famous for the Beatle boot, with a distinctive pointed toe.

He said: "The original Beatle boots were leather with a higher heel.

"As the drummer he was having to use pedals for the bass drum and the hi-hat cymbal and what have you, so he couldn't use those boots.

"Instead he wore these suede ones, which were obviously more comfortable."

The boots were given to a family friend by Starr's mother and stepfather in the 1960s and have been in his possession since then.

Brown cuban-heeled boots belonging to Starr are expected to sell for £2,500 to £3,000, as is a Japanese-style kimono.

The other lots in the auction include the front door of the home where George Harrison was born, in Arnold Grove, Wavertree, Liverpool, and a rare Cavern Club membership card from 1960.

Mr Wallace said: "It's just incredible that these things keep turning up.

"We have never had a pair of Beatles boots for sale before."

He said the auction, being held for the 26th time, always attracted interest from across the world.

He said: "We hold the auction during International Beatleweek and Liverpool is always full of fans.

"It is like the United Nations, with every nationality here."

The sale will be held at the Liverpool Philharmonic Music Room on Saturday August 26, with a viewing day on Friday August 25.

For more information go to www.beatlesauction.co.uk.