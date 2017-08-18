Judge rejects Roman Polanski's bid to drop sex case

Fugitive film director Roman Polanski has failed in his bid to get his 40-year-old sex assault case dismissed so he can return to the US despite support from his victim.

Samantha Geimer, who was 13 when he is said to have plied her with champagne and a sedative, had asked the court to end her suffering in an "act of mercy" by ceasing the attempt to bring the Oscar-winner to justice.

But Los Angeles Superior Court's Judge Scott Gordon on Friday dismissed 84-year-old Polanski's request.

Judge Gordon said it is established that the case cannot be dismissed "merely because it would be in the victim's best interest" and said that her testimony was "dramatic evidence" of the persisting damaged Polanski caused.

"As eloquently described by Ms Geimer, his conduct continues to harm her and compounds the trauma of the sexual assault committed against her that gave rise to this case," he said.

Ms Geimer, now 54, told the court in June that she has also had a four-decade long sentence imposed on her and urged the action to be ended so she can move on.

Polanski, who won a best director Oscar for The Pianist, has been in self-imposed exile since he fled the States in 1978, fearing a judge would extend his sentence after he served 42 days in jail.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of having unlawful sex with Ms Geimer in 1977 at the Hollywood Hills home of Jack Nicholson, who was not there at the time.

Prosecutors dropped charges of rape and sodomy against Polanski, who is currently living in Paris, France.