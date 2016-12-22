Photos record 29 years in pub trade for retiring couple

PICTURES of 29 years in the pub trade have been put up all around La Fontaine Inn as its tenants prepare for their last Christmas in charge.

Cindy and Colin de Jersey will be washing up the pint glasses and saying their goodbyes as they retire in June.

But to make their last Christmas extra special, they have been sifting through almost three decades of memories and displaying the photographs in both bars.

Cindy, 67, was manager at the former Hangman’s Inn for almost 10 years before moving to be tenant at La Fontaine Inn 19 years ago.

Colin, 66, previously a lorry driver, began working full-time in the Fontaine 18 years ago.

Mrs de Jersey said the pair had many happy memories and they wanted to share them.

‘The pictures show all our friends in the licensed trade and people we have been friends with for many years,’ she said.

‘I promised I would put the photos up over December and January and invited people to take any afterwards if they wished.

‘We have had many laughs along the way, we have met some nice people and we have good memories to take away with us.’