Salerie safety audit suggested 15 changes be made to plans

A SAFETY audit completed during the Salerie cycle path work made 15 recommendations for improvement.

Environment & Infrastructure released the audit after a request by the Guernsey Press.

The project is being reviewed after costs escalated from an initial suggestion of £50,000 to some £120,000 as more elements were added after the committee approved the work.

Part of that was after police recommended CCTV because of the changed priorities, while other extra costs were incurred after recommendations made in the audit were accepted.

The committee decided to commission a road safety audit from UK-based engineering company, Arup, as a result of its decision to give pedestrians and cyclists priority over cars at the junction.

The committee decided between late July and early August to go ahead with a change to the layout and priorities and work began on 16 September.

It then commissioned the audit, the first draft of which was produced on 14 October and the final one on 4 November.

The audit made 15 recommendations to improve safety at the new junction.

Accident data showed that there had been four in the previous 36 months, two of which involved cyclists.

One was a fatality at the second access point to the car park where bollards are now in place.

The other saw a cyclist collide with a pedestrian on Glategny Esplanade.

‘There are too few accidents to draw any conclusions as to causation or risk, but the rate of incidence for cyclists is disproportionately high,’ the audit states.

‘Cyclists are involved in 50% of collisions, but represent less than 10% of traffic.’