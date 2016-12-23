Bumpy ride in wake of early progress for Atlantic rowers

A GUERNSEY rower and her team have encountered tough conditions as they continue their challenge to row across the Atlantic.

Former Ladies’ College pupil Becky Charlton, 26, pictured, is taking part in the endeavour with three UK teammates – Sarah Hornby, Kate Hallam and Charlie Best.

They are part of the 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

Rowing a boat called the Atlantic Endeavour, they are one of 12 teams taking part in the race and are now seven days into the challenge.

They are currently in 12th position and so far they have completed 10.59% of the race.

In blog posts written by friend Barney Pollock, he described how winds on day two were between 8 and 18 knots from the north-east.

Coupled with building seas, it made for a bumpy ride after some good early progress.

The girls decided to deploy their para-anchor for a few hours that night to stabilise the boat w