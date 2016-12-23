facebook icon twitter icon
Liberation hit by tech problem, cancelled today due to weather

FEARS of not making it home in time for Christmas loomed large for ferry passengers yesterday when a technical fault hit Condor Liberation, leaving it stranded in Poole for two hours.

The Batiste family arrived in Guernsey after being hit by delays to the Condor Liberation. Left to right, Gemma with Seth, Jasmine, Chesney, Hayden (in front), Andy, Kym and Ken Batiste. (Picture by Peter Frankland, 17004927)
But while that service got through, travellers still might not be out of the woods for the festive period, since today’s Liberation service between Poole and the Channel Islands has been cancelled due to the arrival of storm Barbara, which is giving rise to conditions in excess of the legal limits for high-speed craft operation.

Passenger capacity on the Commodore Clipper has been increased to accommodate disrupted customers and Commodore Goodwill has been rescheduled to ensure all freight customers’ needs are met.

The Batiste family were among those looking to spend Christmas together in Guernsey this year.

Andy, Kym and Jasmine Batiste, who now live in the Midlands, were due to depart Poole on the Liberation at 9.15am. But a technical issue with the marine link system meant the vessel did not depart until around 11am, with repairs being carried out.

