New homes at former brewery ‘show support for open market’

EIGHT new properties being built at the former Guernsey Brewery site will get open market status, if the States agrees.

Developer Comprop (CI) Ltd has received planning approval to develop 34 residential units on the site, but must now gain backing to register eight of these as open market properties on the Housing Register.

An equivalent number of open market dwellings must be removed voluntarily from Part A of the Housing Register before the transfer can take place.

These properties need to be either unoccupied at the time of removal from the register or occupied by an unrestricted qualified resident.

‘It is possible that the new dwellings on this site, both open and local market, will be attractive to retirees looking to downsize, thus freeing up under-occupied family homes elsewhere in the island, and the Housing Department considered this to be a key strategic issue identified in the Corporate Housing Programme to cope with the island’s ageing population,’ the States report by Home Affairs said.