New tourism advert is focused on memories

A NEW TV advert based around Guernsey memories will air for the first time on Boxing Day, as part of a Visit Guernsey campaign to increase visitor numbers in 2017.

The commercial will be the figurehead of a multimedia campaign and will feature on national and regional TV stations as well as online platforms.

More than £500,000 has been invested into the two-and-a-half-month campaign, with the 60-, 30- and 10-second versions targeted at VisitGuernsey’s core 50-plus established market, while efforts are being raised to attract the ‘playground seeker’ family market and the mature couples market.

The concept of Guernsey memories draws from real-life recollections of visitors and aims to be a window into the experiences awaiting new and returning holiday makers.

Mike Hopkins, director of marketing & tourism at VisitGuernsey, said: ‘The VisitGuernsey team and our agency partners set high standards this year with our 2016 award-winning campaign,’ he said.

‘The 2016 ad campaign helped to generate a 41% increase in leads and referrals for our trade and industry partners, but I think the new 2017 TV advert, with its warm, authentic and engaging narrative, will help us exceed this year’s achievements.

‘During the campaign, using digital and social media activity, we will encourage next year’s holidaymakers to share online their special Guernsey memories and I am sure we will see lots of special moments that will inspire many more to holiday in Guernsey.’