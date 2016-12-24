One punch sees man sent to jail

‘ONE punch can cause death,’ a Royal Court judge warned yesterday as he sentenced a 22-year-old man to two and a half years in prison for grievous bodily harm.

Scott Le Page, of Melody House, Rue a Chiens, St Sampson’s, took a ‘wide swing’ as he punched Philip Martel to the head on 22 September.

The incident, at Grandes Rocques Bistro, left Mr Martel with a broken nose that had deviated to one side, bruising and dental damage.

It followed a violent incident between the pair in 2009 when Le Page was just 14 and on the receiving end.

Judge Russell Finch said there was ‘absolutely no need’ for the punch and the 2009 fight was not an excuse.

‘The injuries were bad enough and could have been much worse,’ he said.

‘Violence in this community needs to be suppressed. One punch can cause death and we have had to sentence on that basis.’

Le Page admitted unlawfully wounding another with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.