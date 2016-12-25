Body found believed to be man missing since June

A BODY found near the Fairy Ring on Christmas Eve is believed to be that of Steven Corbet, 59, who has been missing since June.

Police were contacted by a father at about 3pm yesterday who said his children had found a body at Pleinmont.

‘Officers were on scene shortly afterwards and, having crawled into thick growth on a very steep verge, located the severely decomposed body,’ a spokesman said.

‘While formal identification has not yet taken place, evidence recovered from the scene suggests the body was that of Steven Corbet, 59, who has been missing since June.'

Mr Corbet was the subject of a significant search operation after last being seen getting off the number 94 bus at Pleinmont at 12.04pm on Monday 27th June.