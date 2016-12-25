Church fund helps pay for Town lights

MONEY from the Deanery Fund LBG has gone towards the Town Christmas lights.

St Peter Port Christmas Lights charity has received £5,000, which will go towards this year’s illuminations.

Dean of Guernsey, the Very Rev. Tim Barker, said it was lovely to see Town lit up.

‘It is hard to imagine it without the lights,’ Mr Barker said. ‘You look up the High Street, it brings a smile to your face to see them.’

Jacquie Robin, chairwoman of the St Peter Port Christmas Lights charity, said people come into Town for the evening perhaps for a meal or to shop but also for the atmosphere.

They also said this link with the Town Church worked well because many of the lights are near it.

The parish will cover the cost of this year’s lights, but any money raised through donations will also go towards the display, meaning the parish has less to pay.