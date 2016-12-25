PUBLISHED: December 25, 2016 12:16 pm Islanders take the plunge for a favourite Christmas tradition

HUNDREDS of people got Christmas off to a brisk start by taking part in the annual polar bear swim at La Vallette bathing pools.

With the sea temperature hovering around 10C, and overcast but calm conditions, for many the biggest question was the best way to actually get in the water.

Some jumped, others dived, while the more timid lowered themselves in slowly – all watched by a cheerful crowd.

Organised by the Guernsey Swimming Club a way of keeping La Vallette in people’s minds when Beau Sejour opened 40 years ago, the event is part of a Christmas tradition for many family and friends.