Ton bags of builders’ waste are fly-tipped at Ladies’ Bay

FLY-TIPPING has caused disgust and shock amongst dog walkers and residents at Ladies Bay.

Two one-ton bags filled with plasterboard were left blocking some of the car park near Amarreurs playground.

Jan Dockerill, environment services officer for the States, said they will be removing

the bags as soon as possible because ‘avoiding inconvenience to the public is their main priority’.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the police.

If anyone is caught fly-tipping, they are liable to prosecution and can be heavily fined.

The site is a popular spot for dog walkers and some of them said it was a regular problem.