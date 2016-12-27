Boxing Day bargain hunters are disappointed as few shops open

DISAPPOINTMENT was the reaction of shoppers in Town yesterday, as nearly all the local shops were closed for the day.

Car parks were full and Town was busy as islanders looked to pick up some Boxing Day bargains in St Peter Port rather than online.

But if it had not been for a handful of branches of UK stores, many would have gone home empty-handed.

In the UK, customers were predicted to spend a record £3.93bn in shops yesterday.

Sally, 61, and 26-year-old Bekki King are seasoned Boxing Day bargain hunters.

‘We would love to see some more local shops open, as well as places to get something to eat and drink,’ Sally said.

Bekki, a special needs teacher, added: ‘We tend to come to Town on Boxing Day rather than shop online.’

Nurse Rebecca McColl recently moved over to Guernsey with her family from Cumbria.

As well as the bargains, she thought the lovely weather had helped entice people into Town.

‘I wasn’t surprised that quite a few local shops weren’t open, being Guernsey. But I was surprised that some of the UK chains weren’t open.

‘I wanted to exchange something in Joules but it was closed.

‘We’re spoilt in the UK because all the stores are open on Boxing Day.’