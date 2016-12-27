Dance floor meeting led to Boxing Day wedding in 1956

A MEETING on the dance floor at the Beaulieu Hotel in St Martin’s led to 60 years of marriage for Tony and Olive Hamon.

They were married at the Castel Church at noon on Boxing Day 1956 after meeting earlier the same year.

Mr Hamon, 83, was born in Jersey. His family came to Guernsey in October 1945 to visit his grandmother, who owned The Mariners’ Inn, and apart from holidays they never went back.

He worked on a farm initially and was working in greenhouses when he met his wife.

In later life he was a docker with British Rail at the harbour, a porter at Moore’s Hotel and a handyman with Guernsey Electricity.

Mrs Hamon, nee Ogier, 87, was evacuated from Guernsey to Lancashire, then Cheshire, during the Occupation.

She spent more than four years up to late 1949 as an RAF telephonist working in both the UK and Germany. Following her return to Guernsey she worked at Woolworth, Lipton’s and finally in the clothing department of Marks & Spencer.

She said that she and her husband had a strong bond and had always done things together.

‘If you have any arguments I think you should sit down and sort them out and not sulk,’ she said. ‘It really is about give and take.’