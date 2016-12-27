How to get wet is the big polar bear swim question

HUNDREDS of people got Christmas off to a brisk start by taking part in the annual polar bear swim at La Vallette bathing pools.

With the sea temperature hovering around 10C, and overcast but calm conditions, for many the biggest question was the best way to get in the water.

Some jumped, others dived, while the more timid lowered themselves in slowly – all watched by a cheerful crowd while Christmas music played.

Organised by the Guernsey Swimming Club as a way of keeping La Vallette in people’s minds when Beau Sejour opened 40 years ago, the event is part of a Christmas tradition for many families and friends.

‘Most of us are away at university, I’m at Norwich, but we come back every year, the three families meet up. It wouldn’t be Christmas if we didn’t do this,’ said Natalie Matthews-Graves, 26.

The water was ‘the coldest it has ever been’, she added, having jumped in.

‘The best way to get in is to jump, because we’re all a team we psyche each other up.’