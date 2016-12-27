Hundreds take to the sea as Cobo swim just gets bigger

SEA temperatures of around 10C did not stop the community spirit shining through at Cobo yesterday for the Boxing Day dip.

Hundreds of islanders braved the ‘freezing’ temperatures as they lined up along the bay and made a dash for the sea.

Now in its 17th year, the annual event gets busier every year and raises much-needed funds for the Guernsey Cheshire Home.

Regular dipper Charlie Atkinson, 25, said he liked to keep warm with a bottle of whisky.

‘We always bring a bottle down and have a quick swig before we go in and then as soon as we’re out we have another swig.’

Jack Cuttler and Sydney Ogier, both eight, loved it.

‘It was so much fun, but my feet are frozen,’ Jack, who attends Beechwood, said.

Following a quick dip, husband and wife Chris and Liz Carter, made a beeline for their towels.

‘We’ve done it for the past two years and it’s just a great way of getting out, getting some fresh air,’ Mrs Carter, 35, said.

‘It’s amazing, it’s unique to Guernsey.’

With the fancy dress theme of sporting heroes, celebrity dippers of the day were the Guernsey Ladies Rugby Team.