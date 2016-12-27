Salvation Army entertains nearly 100 for lunch on Christmas Day

COMMUNITY spirit and friendship were at the heart of the annual Salvation Army Christmas service and lunch.

Held for the second time at its L’Islet headquarters, planning for the event began in September.

A team had helped prepare the food on Christmas Eve, while on the day itself volunteers were busy in the kitchen getting lunch cooked for 66 people.

Other volunteers drove people to the The Fortress at Route de Picquerel, creating a steady flow before, during and after the morning service which was attended by 97.

Pam de Jersey has been going to the Christmas event for the last seven years.

‘I just love it,’ she said.

‘You’re entertained right the way through, the food is fantastic, and it’s beautifully cooked. I wish I wasn’t a double amputee or I would come here more often.’