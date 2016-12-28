Card companies a major boost for post office

‘PRINT ON DEMAND’ with industry-leading companies such as Moonpig and Funky Pigeon and others is proving to be a major source of new business for Guernsey Post.

The two greetings card and gift giants are still the post office’s largest customers, despite the withdrawal of Low Value Consignment Relief in April 2012, and the growth of print on demand has been a major factor in Guernsey Post’s continued ability to produce annual operating profits in the region of £100,000 to £500,000 for the past five years.

‘Print on demand is a massive part of our business,’ said chief executive Boley Smillie.

‘The business may well have been over here because of LVCR but here we are, they’re still here, and still growing and growing strongly, and I like to think we’re doing our bit to help that.’

As the industry adds gifts to the established card market, Mr Smillie said that there appeared to be plenty of opportunity to grow the market.

He said that while Moonpig and Funky Pigeon had 95% of the UK print on demand card market, print on demand was just 2-3% of the total cards market worth at least £2m. ‘The sector is a very small part of a much larger business and is a good opportunity.’