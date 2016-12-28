Some Collings Road residents favour making it one-way

MAKING Collings Road a one-way road or introducing a lower speed limit would be welcomed by some residents.

Living Streets chairman Tom Le Pelley has suggested Collings Road was one of the roads which could benefit from being one-way.

People living there were conscious of the dangers to pedestrians, particularly those pushing pushchairs along the pavement, with vehicles sometimes having to mount it.

Sam Le Page, 48, thought having it one-way would help and there would be fewer knocked wing-mirrors.

‘I used to walk my daughter to school – it was awful.’

Mrs Le Page, who has lived in the area for 18 years, said that with vans, lorries and buses trying to get past each other the road safety was ‘ridiculous’.

She said if it was changed, people would get used to it.

‘With the one-way at St Sampson’s High School, people got used to it.’

Mrs Le Page thought such a change would be sensible.

‘Vehicles are getting bigger,’ she said.